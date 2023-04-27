Financial roadblocks challenge organizations working to help families in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the last couple of years, prices on an array of products and services needed daily have gone up. Food, rent and utilities area among items families are struggling to afford on their own. They’re turning to resources like the Salvation Army, but even organizations there to help are struggling to come up with the necessary funding to do so.

With grocery bills, energy bills and amounts due in rent elevated, spiraling costs are out of reach for some families. Among the latest developments is news this week that Evergy is proposing

“They are worried about, ‘how am I going to put food on the table for my kids, how am I going to make sure the lights are still on, how am I going to make sure we have a place to live at the end of the month?’” Salvation Army Director of Social Services Jami Scott said. “When the money doesn’t match that, that’s when we seem them at our doors.”

During the pandemic, the Salvation Army received money from the American Rescue Plan. That funding has dropped off significantly.

“Some of that money has gone away, so we don’t have the ability to help people out with their rent and utilities as much as we used to,” Scott said.

Still, demand remains high.

“Even if you receive a cost-of-living raise, it doesn’t always match the outgoing,” Scott said.

As it continues to push forward with its mission to help families in need, the Salvation Army continues to accept donations and volunteers. You can contribute to the cause on the organization’s website. https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/.

