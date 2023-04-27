Love’s Travel Stop seeks rezoning for north Wichita location

Loves Travel Stop has proposed a truck stop at 21st and I-135 in Wichita.
Loves Travel Stop has proposed a truck stop at 21st and I-135 in Wichita.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Loves Travel Stop is seeking to have land in north Wichita rezoned for a truck and travel stop.

The development, located on the northwest corner of 21st Street and I-135, would include:

  • filling station for automobiles and semi-trucks
  • semi-truck repair and wash
  • restaurant with drive-thru
  • convenience store
  • electric vehicle (EV) charging station
  • recreational vehicle (RV) hook ups for overnight parking (Recreational Vehicle Campground)
  • dog exercise area.

The land is currently zoned for limited and general industrial district use. Love’s wants the land rezoned to include usage for RV overnight parking, an EV charging station, and custom sign standards.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted to approve the zone change. The District 6 Advisory Board will consider the zone change at its next meeting on May 8.

Map of proposed Loves Travel Stop near 21st St. and I-135.
Map of proposed Loves Travel Stop near 21st St. and I-135.(City of Wichita)

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Mistrial declared in case of pregnant woman killed in 2021 crash
QT fire in Derby, Kansas
Child dead, woman critically injured after crash at Derby QT gas pump
Golf cart in Derby, Kansas
Golf cart ordinance passes in Derby
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
GoFundMe established to help family of girl killed in crash at Derby QuikTrip
Sunflower Summer is returning - free museums and attractions for school kids.
Sunflower Summer 2023 offers freebies for kids, families

Latest News

Veterans at Goddard Challenger Intermediate
Students learn from veterans
Looking back one year ago from Saturday, the community’s come a long way in its recovery as...
An opportunity to be better: Optimistic approach guides Andover in rebuilding efforts
Water restrictions implemented in Norton
Beulah the Bison and her new calf.
Bundle of Joy: Zoo’s bison herd grows by one following birth of calf