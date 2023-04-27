Love’s Travel Stop seeks rezoning for north Wichita location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Loves Travel Stop is seeking to have land in north Wichita rezoned for a truck and travel stop.

The development, located on the northwest corner of 21st Street and I-135, would include:

filling station for automobiles and semi-trucks

semi-truck repair and wash

restaurant with drive-thru

convenience store

electric vehicle (EV) charging station

recreational vehicle (RV) hook ups for overnight parking (Recreational Vehicle Campground)

dog exercise area.

The land is currently zoned for limited and general industrial district use. Love’s wants the land rezoned to include usage for RV overnight parking, an EV charging station, and custom sign standards.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted to approve the zone change. The District 6 Advisory Board will consider the zone change at its next meeting on May 8.

Map of proposed Loves Travel Stop near 21st St. and I-135. (City of Wichita)

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com