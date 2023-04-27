Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Devin Simpson remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he had to be flown there from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington on April 21.
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Northern Kentucky family says their loved one was placed on life support at the hospital after he was allegedly hit over the head and beaten until he fell unconscious.

Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was flown there Friday from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington, Kentucky.

Angie Barrett, Simpson’s mother, told WXIX that Friday morning, her son was at someone’s house when he was hit over the head with an unknown object while trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman.

“My son stood up to try to stop the altercation, and he essentially got hit with something,” Barrett said. “We’re not clear yet exactly what it is.”

The mother said the blow to Simpson’s head was so severe it caused him to suffer an aneurysm, a broken clavicle and a black eye.

The family said after the man hit Simpson over the head with the object, he stomped on Simpson’s chest, head and neck so hard that it burst his carotid artery.

After arriving at the hospital in Cincinnati, Simpson suffered several strokes and needed half of his skull removed to reduce the swelling around his brain, according to his family.

“There’s no normalcy after this until something is done. I’m looking over my shoulder at all times, waiting to see this guy or waiting to hear a call about this guy getting caught,” a family member said.

Police have not said if they are investigating the assault Simpson’s family claims happened.

