Morel mushrooms coveted with hunts across Kansas, across U.S.

CHENEY LAKE, Kan. (KWCH) - Looking for mushrooms has become a sport that’s gained popularity nationwide. For Steve Robinson and his son, Beau, the hunt for one mushroom in particular elevates the activity into more than a hobby.

“Just born and raised into it. My parents did it, my grandparents did it, and it’s something that we’ve always known about,” Robinson said of how he began hunting for morel mushrooms.

What makes morels so unique?

“They’re only here for one month, and that’s what makes them so special,” Robinson explained. “It’s like a big Easter egg hunt for adults and kids ‘cause he’s really good at it.”

The “he” Robinson referred to is his son, Beau. Wednesday afternoon, 12 News joined Steve and Beau Robinson for a morel mushroom hunt in a wooded area near Cheney Lake.

“This spot is popular. I’ve ran into a lot of people out here in this area,” Robinson said.

Within a few minutes of searching, the father and son stumble upon one of the most sought-after mushrooms, the morel.

“Usually when there is one, there is more. You sit in that area and you look,” Robinson said.

During Wednesday’s adventure, finding the next morel mushroom was difficult.

“The rain has a big impact because it’s a spore. It needs the water,” Robinson said. “I’m glad that we’ve got some (rain) so far, but we still need a lot more.”

While dry conditions haven’t been favorable for morels, Steve and Beau Robinson have already found 250 of them this year. It’s an activity that brings the father and son together.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com