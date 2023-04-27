Newman’s Steele posting numbers among nation’s top sluggers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Newman University’s baseball program is having its best season in years, and it’s no surprise when you see that they’ve been putting up football scores in the run column. It also doesn’t hurt that they have one of the best hitters in Division II right now on their squad in Hutchinson Community College product Jenner Steele..

Steele enters the final weekend of the regular season with 19 home runs, which ranks 5th in all of Division II. He also boasts a top-40 batting average in the nation at .417 to go along with his 60 RBIs. Now as Newman nears their first postseason berth in years, Steele is becoming a household name across the MIAA conference.

“I just come in here and try to play to my role,” Steele said. [I’m a] power hitter I guess, hitting doubles and hitting home runs is a good thing.”

“He’s a big dude that is loud,” said Newman head coach Drew Maus. “You know he’s here no matter what.”

Not only was Steele was named the MIAA Conference Player of the Week for his four home-run weekend vs. Pittsburg State, he was named the Central Regional Player of the Week by the National College Baseball Writers Association. His absurdly high hitting numbers not only are catching the eyes of many, he is etching his name in the school’s history book week by week.

“His name is going to be up and down the record book,” said Maus.

He has already set the career home runs record in just his two seasons as a Jet. This season he has also shattered the single-season Newman home run record. He is just four hits shy of being the single-season hits leader, and is on pace to own the slugging percentage single-season record and the single-season rbis record. so his name is going to be up and down the record book.

“Just to continue to set records here and show people something that they haven’t seen is pretty awesome,” said Steele.

But even as he has proved to opponents across the MIAA--as well as to himself--that he is one of the premier power-hitters in the conference, he continues to impress.

“Even though he’s hit 19 home runs, there’s still some home runs out there that are impressive,” said Maus. “Every time you think that he’s done something and you’ve seen it, he does something else that’s crazy. It’s amazing to watch.”

