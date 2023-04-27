Next round of rain is still likely to be all that heavy

Gusty winds and chilly weather for all Friday
Amounts are expected to be generally light.
Amounts are expected to be generally light.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The break in rainfall was short lived as another system comes into Kansas from the northwest, providing a shot at some rain in much of the state. Amounts are generally expected to be light, but the potential is increasing that south central Kansas may get a bit more than other areas.

Expect scattered showers to be most numerous across western Kansas through the late evening, but overnight, showers will spread into central Kansas. Early Friday, south central Kansas, including Wichita will have some wet weather moving in. Temperatures will remain cooler than average on Friday with highs mainly in the 50s, and with gusty north winds nearly statewide, it will feel cooler. Strongest winds will be focused over western Kansas with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rain amounts should be under .25″, but the Wichita area could be in the .25-.50″ range before it all ends late Friday night.

Get ready for a nice weekend ahead with a return to sunshine and highs in the low 70s Saturday. It cools a bit for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The wind should be manageable, but a little breezy for areas east of I-135 coming up on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Turning cloudy; few showers very late. Light winds. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Rain showers likely. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 10-15.

Sat: High: 71 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 69 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 42 Decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 53 Partly cloudy; chance for evening storms.

