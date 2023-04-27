NFL Draft forecast: Comfortable weather expected Thursday in KC

By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - StormTeam 12 meteorologist Adrian Campa shares the forecast for the rest of the week in Kansas City, which is hosting the three-day NFL Draft beginning with Thursday’s Round 1.

Comfortable weather Thursday may turn less friendly on Friday.

We tell you how to prepare for the weather you may encounter in Kansas City and on the road to get there.

For now, Friday looks like the only day with rain expected.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Mistrial declared in case of pregnant woman killed in 2021 crash
QT fire in Derby, Kansas
Child dead, woman critically injured after crash at Derby QT gas pump
Golf cart in Derby, Kansas
Golf cart ordinance passes in Derby
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
GoFundMe established to help family of girl killed in crash at Derby QuikTrip
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression

Latest News

if you’re planning attending the Draft in KC, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind.
Where’s Shane? Telling you everything you need to know about the NFL Draft
StormTeam 12 meteorologist Adrian Campa tells us what to expect weather-wise in Kansas City...
NFL Draft forecast
Easyplant self-watering flowerpot
Does It Work? Easyplant self-watering flower pot
Scott Rackley tornado footage
Seeing homes rebuilt helping to heal Andover neighborhood