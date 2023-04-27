The NFL Draft isn’t just about the NFL Draft

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The main event begins happens Thursday night in Kansas City when the Carolina Panthers make the first selection of the NFL Draft. But the week isn’t just about prospects being picked. The NFL Draft isn’t a standalone event, it’s surrounded by other happenings in the area.

A large crowd descended downtown Wednesday as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, of the Philadelphia Eagles, recorded a live version of their “New Heights” podcast. A Kansas City music hall was filled with football fans to watch the show, which sold out. The brothers’ podcast is the top sports podcast on Spotify and Apple Music.

While in Kansas City, many Draft prospects who will walk down the red carpet on Thursday worked at a Raisin’ Canes in KC. Other NFL hopefuls made the rounds at Kansas City public schools to not only talk about football but also youth health and wellness.

Meanwhile, gambling on the mind of many as the draft kicks off. Sports bettors in Missouri are looking to come to Kansas to see if they can cash in on the big event. Hollywood Casino employees at the Kansas Speedway expect to be busy as bettors in Missouri must cross the state line to make legal bets. The casino’s vice president of marketing says the casino is prepared for bettors, encouraging them to stop in to make a bet.

