Seeing homes rebuilt helping to heal Andover neighborhood

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - A tornado that tore through the area on April 29, 2022 devastated an Andover neighborhood west of Prairie Creek Elementary School. The force ripped roofs off houses, tossed cars around and even knocked homes off their foundations. Fast forward a year, the trauma from last April hasn’t disappeared, but as Reflection Lake Home Owners Association President Scott Rackley sees rebuilding in his neighborhood near completion, it’s helping him to heal.

As tornado sirens wailed, Rackely stepped out the back door of his Reflection Lake home and snapped as the EF-3 tornado raged toward his neighborhood. It left behind a trail of devastation.

“After I came out of my house and checked on my immediate family to make sure they were okay, I make my way up the street, realizing that all these houses on this row had been demolished,” Rackley said, reliving that day a year later.

At one neighborhood home, Rackley and others rushed to help a family that was trapped in their basement.

“They hand me the young kids and I take them across the street,” Rackley said.

The tornado was a traumatic situation that’s embedded in the minds of those who went through it.

“It’s also created PTSD for some people,” Rackley said. “My oldest daughter has PTSD. When it rains, she’s like, ‘what’s the radar look like?’”

A year down the road, the Reflection Lake neighborhood is getting back together.

“There’s only been three houses that haven’t been touched. Pretty much every single house, other than those, have either been fixed or are in the process,” Rackley said.

With that, neighbors are moving back in.

“We’re getting to see our neighbors, and that’s something we’ve missed,” Rackley said. “That’ll help my soul and just my whole recovery process.”

Neighbors in Reflection Lake showed how through heartache, you can come out stronger than before.

“We were at our very lowest point in a situation and instead of just shunning our neighbors, we’ve just kinda reached out and embraced it and helped each other,” Rackley said. “And I’m excited to see where’s that’s gonna go from here.”

