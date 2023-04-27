Where’s Shane? Telling you everything you need to know about the NFL Draft

By Shane Konicki
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The excitement is super high as Kansas City is gearing up the NFL Draft. Night one of the Draft kicks off tonight, and if you’re planning on coming up to check out everything going on here in KC, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind. Like the items you’re allowed to bring with you, and the things you need to keep at home.

We’ll start with what you can bring: You are allowed to have a small clear bag or clutch that measure 12 x 12 x 6, consistent with NFL’s clear bag policy. Size exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

Strollers are allowed, but blankets and bags must be removed and screened by x-ray and will be physically inspected.

NOW -- The list of things you *can’t bring... much longer. Alcohol, illegal substances, animals -- excluding service animals -- drones, noisemakers, and pretty much anything that could cause trouble.

