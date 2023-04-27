Wilson parents seek to disband from Central Plains school district

WILSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents in a Central Kansas school district are working to keep their children’s school open. This comes after the school board in the Central Plains district voted to close Wilson’s junior and senior high school, citing financial issues.

With that, Wilson Junior/Senior High School is set to close in a little more than a month.

“It breaks my heart,” said Wilson High School teacher/parent Jill Shumaker.

Fellow teacher and parent Sabrina Bourbon said the situation makes her family feel “a lot of confusion.”

Parents say because news of the school’s closure came so quickly, their options are limited.

“We have worked towards a petition for disorganization, which we have the signatures. And we’re ready to fil it,” said Wilson parent Kayla Cullens.

A special-ballot vote would take place in August to decide on the disorganization of USD 112. If passed, the Kansas State Board of Education could play a role toward keeping Wilson High School open.

“We hope we don’t have to (disband the school district). We’re really hoping the board maybe decides to give us the time to go to a better solution, but we have it. And as of August when it goes on the ballot, all we need is the majority vote,” Cullens said.

