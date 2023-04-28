1 year later, Andover people, homes, buildings still recovering

By Jake Dunne and Shane Konicki
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been nearly a year since an EF3 tornado struck Andover.

All lives were spared, but many were affected by destroyed or damaged homes, a battered YMCA that is still yet to open, and the temporary closure of Prairie Creek Elementary.

On Friday, just a day away from the one-year mark of the April 29 disaster, Shane Konicki and Jake Dunne are recounting the events of that day, speaking with those affected, and speaking with community leaders who share their vision for Andover’s future.

