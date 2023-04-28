El Dorado schools lift lockdown after employee threats

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:15 a.m.: El Dorado Schools says the lockdown has been lifted and classes are continuing as scheduled.

Butler County dispatch confirmed all schools in the El Dorado district are on lockdown following threats by an employee.

The county said the threats were made by a disgruntled employee against himself.

That employee was not inside any school building, dispatch said.

This story will be update when more information is received.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com