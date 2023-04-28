Hundreds of thoudands of fans gather in Kansas City for NFL Draft

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The day finally arrived. The NFL Draft kicked off Thursday afternoon in Kansas City. The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of fans from across the country over the next three days.

The NFL draft didn’t start traveling until five years ago. Chiefs fans said having the event in their favorite team’s city is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Wichita natives Chrissy and Brad Williams said they’ve been season ticket holders for years. The couple was picked for the Ultimate Draft Experience because they renewed those tickets.

“It’s great we left the kids at home, came up here to see what the draft is all about. Won tickets to the inner circle. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving. You get to support your favorite team, see the draft, experience it the way, a way you never thought you’d get to experience,” said the Williamses.

With thousands of NFL fans embarking on KC from around the country, you know we are going to be getting some obscure jerseys. So, let’s enjoy. pic.twitter.com/j4fAy6VPhU — Brandon Zenner (@KWCHBrandon) April 27, 2023

Fans started lining up around 9 a.m. to get into the draft. They wanted to make sure they made it inside in case the crowd reaches capacity.

“Very smooth for us. We got here at 8 a.m. We are okay with being here four hours early. We wanted to be first in line. We made it happen. so that was exciting,” said Katherin Gard.

NFL Fan Experience

If you plan on heading to Kansas City over the next three days, here are some things you need to know.

The fan experience is set to open at noon on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. The setup features a lot of cool activities like running a digital 40-yard dash against Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry to checking all the previous Super Bowl rings.

The event follows the NFL clear bag policy, meaning nothing allowed at a Chiefs game will be allowed at the Draft Experience, except for strollers which have to be checked.

The NFL wants you to know this won’t be like the city’s previous sports championship parades.

“This is not the chiefs parade or the royals parade where it’s 100,000 people just converged down to the site, we set this up this takes years to develop.”

Chiefs have Final Pick in First Round

The Super Bowl Champions are slated to pick last Thursday night in the first round. We don’t know who they’ll take or who will be available for pick 31. If you like predictions, you might look to Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

It’s a position of need for the Chiefs, and Flowers got a pretty important phone call.

“I just got a text out of nowhere, and I looked at my phone like, ‘Patrick Mahomes texted me?’ That’s crazy. He was like, ‘we’re working out.’ So, I did the workout,” said Flowers,

Whether he makes it to 31, we’ll have to wait and see. A lot of mock drafts have him going much earlier in the draft.

A huge crowd is gathered at Union Station in Kansas City for the first round of the draft which kicks off at 7 p.m.

