Kansas lawmaker removed from committee leadership

Kansas state Sens. Rob Olson, left, R-Olathe, and Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, confer...
Kansas state Sens. Rob Olson, left, R-Olathe, and Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, confer during negotiations with House members over elections legislation, Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Senate Republican has been removed from his committee leadership position.

Senate President Ty Masterson announced he had removed Sen. Rob Olson as Chair of the Senate Utilities Committee after the Senate adjourned Thursday. Sen. Masterson did not provide a reason in his statement, only stating that his services are no longer required.

“We appreciate Senator Olson’s service as chair of the Utilities Committee. However, his services are no longer required,” the statement from Sen. Masterson read.

Toward the end of the session Thursday, Sen. Olson was one of the deciding votes against bringing the Senate’s flat income tax proposal back into consideration after failing to override a veto from Gov. Laura Kelly. He was one of two Republicans to oppose the measure, along with Sen. John Doll. Senate Democrats noted the short timeline between the events.

