Kansas lawmaker removed from committee leadership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Senate Republican has been removed from his committee leadership position.

Senate President Ty Masterson announced he had removed Sen. Rob Olson as Chair of the Senate Utilities Committee after the Senate adjourned Thursday. Sen. Masterson did not provide a reason in his statement, only stating that his services are no longer required.

“We appreciate Senator Olson’s service as chair of the Utilities Committee. However, his services are no longer required,” the statement from Sen. Masterson read.

"We appreciate Senator Olson's service as chair of the Utilities Committee. However, his services are no longer required." #ksleg — Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson (@sentymasterson) April 27, 2023

Toward the end of the session Thursday, Sen. Olson was one of the deciding votes against bringing the Senate’s flat income tax proposal back into consideration after failing to override a veto from Gov. Laura Kelly. He was one of two Republicans to oppose the measure, along with Sen. John Doll. Senate Democrats noted the short timeline between the events.

And just like that, Senator Rob Olson has been stripped of his chairmanship after bucking #ksleg Republican leadership on their reckless tax policy.



This is what happens when you stand up for what’s right for Kansans. pic.twitter.com/xkc5Th44St — Kansas Senate Democrats (@kssenatedems) April 27, 2023

