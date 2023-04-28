Kansas Legislature approves bill to legalize fentanyl test strips

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Legislature on Thursday approved a bill legalizing fentanyl test strips, sending the measure to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk. Passage in the Senate was the final action to advance the bill.

Currently, fentanyl test strips are considered drug paraphernalia under state law. Advocates of changing that say legalizing the test strips could help to prevent overdose death as more counterfeit pills are laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl.

Taking fentanyl test strips off the drug paraphernalia list is an issue receiving bipartisan support. This is as the number of overdose deaths in Kansas has increased dramatically over the last few years with fentanyl being the main culprit.

“Those fentanyl test strips provide another point of intervention,” said Kansas Recovery Network cofounder Seth Dewey last month amid a setback on a Kansas House bill’s progress in getting the test strips legalized.

Dewey works on overdoes prevention, focusing on education and the overdose reversal drug, naloxone. He’s also a supporter of fentanyl test strips as another harm-reduction component.

“Give those individuals a fentanyl test strip and talk to them. Look at them and say, ‘here’s what’s going on. Here’s the dangers of substance use right now,” Dewey said.

He said local law enforcement and public health partners told him 60% of pills seized contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.

“The studies show that 50% of individuals, when given access to fentanyl test strips, alter their using behaviors,” Dewey said.

Kelly is expected to sign the bill advanced to her desk, solidifying the legalization of the test strips.

