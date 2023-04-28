Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunflower Summer is returning - free museums and attractions for school kids.
Sunflower Summer 2023 offers freebies for kids, families
Loves Travel Stop has proposed a truck stop at 21st and I-135 in Wichita.
Love’s Travel Stop seeks rezoning for north Wichita location
Amounts are expected to be generally light.
Next round of rain not likely to be all that heavy
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice
A man was injured when a bomb went off in Weare, New Hampshire, on Thursday.
Man describes being hurt by bomb
File - People stand outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March...
Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure
Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.
Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.
Connie Hall, Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary, Nevada
President, First Lady honor ‘Teachers of the Year’ at the White House