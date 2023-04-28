Rebuilding process far from done for some Andover families year after tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday, April 29, marks one year since an EF-3 tornado tore through Andover. The force damaged or destroyed dozens of homes, many of which are still being rebuilt or repaired. A year after the disaster, the overall rebuilding process is going well, but individually, many face roadblocks.

In one of Andover’s hardest high neighborhoods, the rebuilding process for Branden Davis-Butler’s home is among those that’s far from over. While the family is able to live in their home, on Minnehan Avenue, some extensive damage remains.

Butler-Davis was in Kansas City on the night of April 29, 2022. While she wasn’t in town, word spread fast about what happened.

“I see things about the YMCA right down the road, and that’s when my heart completely dropped,” she said. “I tried reaching out to anyone to check on my family.”

When Butler-Davis got home, she saw heavy damage. A tree sliced through the family’s garage roof, there were broken windows, the trampoline was blown away and the foundation slightly shifted. The worst of it was water damage. Butler-Davis was thankful that everyone in her family, including the pets, were safe.

“We’ve been through earthquakes and hurricanes. We’ve been through other stuff, but never a tornado,” she said.

Butler Davis’ son, Ashton Brown, was home when the tornado hit.

“I still have a lot of anxiety and am honestly nervous about the one year, even though I doubt another tornado’s going to hit at that exact time,” he said. “Flashbacks are probably going to start happening. I personally have never experienced that kind of stuff before, It was all new to me. And I didn’t know how to handle it.”

Throughout the rebuilding process, Butler-Davis said there’s been a struggle to get on the same page with their insurance company about what’s covered. The family is challenged with what it must pay out of pocket and still dealing with areas of water damage.

“We don’t know if we can afford to do all the repairs at this point,” Butler-Davis said.

Through the challenge, the family continues to rely on each other, as well as support from those willing and able to donate time and money toward rebuilding efforts.

“We’re just trying to be positive and pray that God’s going to help provide and we’re going to find a way. That’s the mindset we have,” Butler-Davis said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com