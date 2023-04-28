Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search for missing teens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office relayed information about a second teen with autism reported from the Youth Horizons Kinloch Price Boys Ranch in northeast Sedgwick County. Seventeen-year-old Nathaniel Bagby stands about 5′4 and weighs about 130 pounds. Elevating the concern, Bagby and Washington have medications they need to take, information from the sheriff’s office shows.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in the search for a teen with autism reported missing from the Youth Horizons Kinloch Price Boys Ranch in the 11300 block of North Woodlawn, in northeast Sedgwick County.

Fifteen-year-old Quincy Washington stands about 5′5 and weighs about 130 pounds. The sheriff’s office reported he was last seen Thursday night wearing a dark navy blue shirt and gray sweatpants. The teen’s diagnosis and need for medication elevates urgency in this case.

Anyone who sees Washington or knows where he could be should call 911.

