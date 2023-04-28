Sunny and warmer weekend

Highs in the 60s and 70s
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way for the weekend.

It will be a chilly start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 70s. North winds will be gusty during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs falling into the mid to upper 60s, but this is still much warmer than the past few days.

Warmer weather will continue through all of next week with highs remaining in the 70s with some 80s expected by mid to late week.

We will have dry weather through the weekend and into the start of next week, but isolated storm chances may return by mid to late week across the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers, then becoming clear. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 39

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warmer. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty. High: 75

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 43

Sun: High: 68 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 51 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

