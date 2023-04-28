SW Kansas man arrested for murder in S. Wichita deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 34-year-old southwest Kansas man in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night in south Wichita. Police arrested Micky Owens, of Johnson City, for first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Shawn Lehman, of Wichita.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, WPD officers responded to the 1300 block of South Edwards to an unknown call for police. When they arrived, the officers found Lahman in the front seat of a van with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Lahman died at the scene, police said.

The WPD provided the following account of what led to Owens’ arrest.

“The investigation revealed that Owens drove to Wichita on Monday, saw Lahman on South Edwards, and shot him. Investigators quickly learned that Owen’s fled to Stanton County Kansas and coordinated with Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol to be on the lookout for him,” Wichita police said. “Owens was taken into custody on Thursday by Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in Johnson City for an unrelated warrant in Sedgwick County. Friday, he was booked into the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility on the charges of first-degree murder.”

The WPD said Owens and Lahman knew one another “and had an ongoing dispute.”

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office will formally determine charges against Owens.

