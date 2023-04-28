United Way releases homeless count numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homelessness has slightly increased in Wichita and Sedgwick County, according to the latest homeless count.

The United of the Plains and Impact ICT Continuum of Care (CoC) conducted the survey in January. It covered a 24-hour period.

The survey identified 702 people as homeless in the area. That includes those living in emergency shelters, transitional housing, safe havens, or places not meant for human habitation such as in cars or on the streets. The number of homeless people increased by 12 persons, or 1.7%, in comparison to 2022. Of the 702 individuals identified as homeless, 150 or 21%, were unsheltered.

Professionals and volunteers conduct the homeless count to determine how to best utilize resources.

The results are reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and published on their website. The count does not include shelter capacity.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com