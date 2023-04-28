Week of May 1: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring computer service jobs. There are also workshops scheduled throughout May for computer skills, all workshops are free and open to the public.

MONDAY: Customer Service Representative | Marriott International Wichita Engagement Center | Wichita | $15.00 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • Develop and maintain positive working relationships with others | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12361819 | Benefits include: • Compensation includes paid training, competitive salary, incentives (payout range 2.5%-15%), and shift differentials of 75 cents or more where applicable. We offer an excellent benefit package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), TRAVEL DISCOUNTS, and more. | Marriott International Wichita Engagement Center has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Business Specialist | Emprise Bank | Wichita | $23.50 | Qualifications: • College degree or 4+ years equivalent work experience required • 2+ years sales experience required • Banking experience preferred • Successfully pass a credit check required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12479757 | Benefits include: • In addition to a competitive salary and benefits, Emprise offers professional growth, a rewarding and challenging environment, opportunities to be involved in our communities, and a culture of integrity, passion, and success. We also offer shift differential pay for bilingual candidates! | Emprise Bank has 20 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: EES Human Services Specialist | Kansas Department for Children and Families | Wichita | $32,760 | Qualifications: •2 years of experience interviewing, investigating, compiling information, documenting decisions, interpreting guidelines, and/or providing technical assistance relevant to the agency’s programs. • DCF EES experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12441087 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, 401K. | Kansas Department for Children and Families has 13 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Bilingual Community Cares Coordinator | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $17.00 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or equivalent • Bachelor of Science in counseling, sociology, psychology or social work preferred • Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation for outreach travel • Must be proficient in Spanish and English | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12504708 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | GraceMed Health Clinic has 28 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Administrative Support / Receptionist | Ascension Living | Wichita | $15.00 | • High school diploma or GED preferred • Receive, screen, route and respond to incoming telephone calls | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12504728 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Ascension Living has 6 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com