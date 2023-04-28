A wet Friday, then a warmer weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says have the umbrella handy as a fast-moving storm system is pushing through the state bringing cooler high temperatures and rain chances. Rainfall amounts throughout the day will stay on the light side, generally less than half an inch. With the rain and cloud cover, highs will be cool again into the 50s statewide.

Expect the light rain showers to arrive in the Wichita-area during the mid-morning hours and linger into the evening, until about 4 or 5pm. While some rumbles of thunder are possible, severe weather is not expected.

If you are headed up the turnpike towards KC for the NFL Draft, the rain may slow you down at times, but we are not anticipating any delays due to rain. You will need a jacket and an umbrella Friday up there, but everyone will dry out and warm up heading into Saturday afternoon!

A push of cooler air will follow a dry cold front coming into the state Saturday evening, so highs on Sunday and Monday will fall a few degrees into the mid-to-upper 60s. Skies will remain sunny, but winds could be a tad bit breezy from the N at 10-20 with gusts over 25mph.

Next week will be even warmer as temperatures climb well into the 70s, if not 80 degrees. Rain chances return to the state late next week on Thursday night... For now, it is too early for specifics, so you will need to stay tuned.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and breezy; rain likely. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Skies becoming clear; chilly. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Wind: W 10-20; gusty. High: 71.

Sun: Low: 42. High: 68. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 67. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 42. High: 73. Partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 49. High: 76. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 80. Mostly sunny with scattered storms in the evening.

