Wichita mother turns grief into mission to shake stigma, raise awareness about SIDS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sleep-related infant deaths, including SIDS, is a topic not often brought up. The State Child Death Review Report shows in 2020, there were 52 sleep-related infant deaths in Kansas. Support organization, the KIDS Network, says these deaths can cause a lifetime of grief for parents, and the stigma surrounding these deaths can also leave parents feeling like failures.

Thursday, 12 News spoke with a Wichita mother who experienced this tragedy first-hand. She shared how the KIDS Network helped her.

Sonnie Williams lost her son, Harlem, to sleep-related death when he was five months old. It wasn’t until the KIDS Network found her and helped her that she was able to start the healing process. Now, Williams shares her story throughout the state, helping the network promote safe-sleep habits for infants.

A mother of two, Williams was in labor in her first full-term birth following two micro-premature births.

“When I had Harlem, he was full-term and weighed five pounds. To see him right there like that and hear him was outstanding,” she said.

Five short months later, the unthinkable happened.

“He was at one of his grandmother’s houses. Instead of taking him back home, I just let him stay the night over there and I went home and went to sleep,” Williams said.

Then, there was a heart-stopping knock.

“The police were just at my house. There (were) probably more lights than I have seen on a residential street, ever,” Williams said.

Tragedy unfolded right before her eyes.

“Then, I just saw the paramedics walking out very calmly and I heard someone say, ‘call the coroner,’” Williams said.

She hoped what she was witnessing wasn’t real.

“I was asking one of the officers, ‘Sir, is my baby dead?’ And he didn’t answer me. ‘Sir, please, I heard them just call for the coroner, is my baby dead?’ And he was like, yes, ma’am,’” Williams recalled through tears. “And I don’t know what happened after that.”

Harlem’s was one of many sleep-related infant deaths in Kansas.

“Your brain is not programmed to have a baby die, and society kinda doesn’t want to talk about it either,” Williams said.

Which is why the KIDS (Kansas Infant Death and SIDS) Network was founded, to help mothers like Williams. It’s a network she considers family.

“Being there for me when I was the lowest I could possibly be. I don’t think that I would have ever been able to come back out of it if I didn’t have them,” Williams said.

Today, Williams travels across Kansas, helping the KIDS Network promote its safe-sleep mission.

“You know, I want to always help as much as I can with the safe-sleep trainings,” she said.

Her goal is to keep what she experienced from happening to others.

“If I can prevent one mom from feeling the way I do, that’s what I want to do,” Williams said.

The KIDS Network works with families that experience not only sleep-related infant deaths, but miscarriages and stillborn deaths, as well. This Saturday, April 29, the network will host its 20th annual “Step up for Kids” 5K and Memorial Walk at Cowtown. This event raises money for the network that will help fund research prevent infant deaths, educate parents about how to reduce risks of infant death and support grieving families.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com