YMCA holds retreat for Wichita area cancer survivors

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dozens of cancer survivors from across the Wichita area gathered at the Boathouse downtown Thursday for the YMCA Cancer Survivor Retreat.

The event allows survivors to share their journeys with one another, journeys that never end, even after victories.

“One thing that we hear over and over is that it can be a very lonely diagnosis if you aren’t connected with other individuals,” survivor Lianna Fry said.

Fellow survivor Gregg Armstrong said Thursday’s retreat was a meaningful event for him because it’s “great to be around people who are dealing with the same things you are.”

As part of its effort in supporting survivors and people fighting cancer, the YMCA also has its LIVESTRONG program which promotes the importance of physical activity after a cancer diagnosis.

The Greater Wichita YMCA described LIVESTRONG as “a 12-week program, “focused on healing the whole person.”

“With LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, cancer survivors work with trained Y staff to build strength and muscle mass, increase flexibility and endurance, and improve functional ability while providing a supportive community to enhance their emotional well-being,” the organization explains on its website.

