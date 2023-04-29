1 killed in early morning shooting in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 36-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in northeast Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, WPD said.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 2800 block of E. Shadybrook Ln., but quickly learned that the shooting took place in the 2800 block of E. Stadium Dr.

After arriving on E. Stadium, officers found a 36-year-old man seated in the front passenger side of a white SUV. He had been fatally shot, WPD said.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and anyone with information can call investigators at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

