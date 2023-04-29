Butler County Emergency Management director recounts Andover tornado response

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - One year ago Saturday, April 29, a thunderstorm intensified to produce a tornado that hit Butler County’s most populous city. Looking back to the harrowing night last April, 12 News sat down the Butler County’s emergency management director as she recounted the moment she knew the tornado hit Andover.

Butler County Emergency Management Director Keri Korthals wasn’t even in Kansas when the National Weather Service ramped up forecasts for severe storms on April 29. On that day, 45 minutes after getting settled in, back from out of town, it was Korthals’s voice that first responders heard as the storm hit.

“I was clear off on the east coast as those two or three days ahead of time, as they’re starting to forecast,” she said.

It wasn’t looking good. But as the day of Friday, April 29, 2022 turned to evening, the storm seemed to be fading and it was relatively calm when Korthals made it back to Butler County.

“I’d even heard people say, ‘Well, I think it’s over tonight,’” Korthals said.

But it was far from over.

An alert about a severe thunderstorm warning included a call from the National Weather Service to be aware about reports of funnel clouds with the incoming storm.

‘Okay, get ready, take a breath, here comes the weather, let’s go,”” Korthals said, reliving the moments the danger began to escalate.

Confirmation on the funnel clouds led to the tornado warning. The warning delivered with a funnel reaching the ground, becoming a twister that gained momentum as it approached the Andover area.

Behind the radio, Korthals could only hope for the best.

“Please let it be little, like an EF-0 and it’s just doing a little vegetative damage,’” she recalled thinking.

Reports flooded the radio and Korthals realized the Andover community was in danger.

“This is not a little tornado and this thing is definitely on the ground, and it’s moving into our community,’” she said.

A report of debris “all the way up to the cloud base,” indicated a worst-case scenario was possible.

“That is the moment I just felt kinda that sinking feeling on my shoulders and just went, ‘we probably have a substantial hit to our city,’” Korthals said.

Andover took a direct hit and first responders went right to work.

“They just did what they were supposed to do. They just fell into their roles and started checking on people,” Korthals said.

Butler County was flooded with help.

“All of us that came together worked together,” Korthals said. “It was all about, we had a disaster; not, ‘well, Sedgwick County had a disaster,’ (or) ‘Butler County had a diaster,’ (or) ‘the City of Andover had a disaster.’ We were all working this together as one big unit and it’s just been an amazing experience to be part of that, that unity.”

