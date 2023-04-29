Community gathers to remember April 29 tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday marks one year since a devastating EF-3 tornado tore through Andover and parts of southeast Wichita. The tornado damaged dozens of homes and businesses.

Andover looked back on a year of recovery during a special community prayer breakfast Saturday morning.

Community members began arriving to remember the impact of the tornado. The ceremony is meant to celebrate the community coming together following the aftermath. The event included a devotion and updates from the city and the Andover YMCA.

Rebuilding continues in Andover neighborhoods where several homes were damaged by the tornado.

Mayor Ronnie Price said some two-thirds of the buildings damaged have been repaired. When the tornado hit, volunteers and donations flowed in to support those impacted. That includes 900,000 to the United Way Recovery Fund about 260,000 has been distributed to 70 families impacted

The prayer breakfast goes through 10:30 a.m. and will include activities and vendors.

