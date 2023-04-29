Efforts to distribute disaster relief funds continue year after tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - After the violent, tornado-producing storm cleared late last April, donations poured in to help people impacted in Sedgwick and Butler counties. That included hundreds of thousands of dollars to the United Way of the Plains Disaster Relief Fund.

A year after the EF-3 tornado, there’s a ways to go as for some, the work to rebuild is just starting, especially in Andover, which took a direct hit. The long-term recovery committee is in place to help people get back into their homes and their lives back on track.

“Mission of the long-term recovery committee is to get the survivors whole again as much as we can,” committee chair Michael “Homer” Henry explained.

The long-term recovery committee started working last June to approve the distribution of donations made to the United Way’s Disaster Relief Fund.

“(There are) donations from over 32 states, with well over $900,000 donated to this fund, specifically for this tornado and the survivors,” Henry said.

More than 200 buildings were documented as damaged by the tornado. So far, there’s been funding approved for more than 70 families.

“It’s the survivor mentality, that we’re getting back to what people would say is normal,” Henry said.

As rebuilding continues, the United Way of the Plains is still accepting donations with 100% of proceeds going to help tornado survivors. Those interested in donating can do so through www.unitedwayplains.org/disaster-relief-fund.

There are also still funds available for people affected by the tornado. Those wishing to apply for assistance can do so by calling 2-1-1.

