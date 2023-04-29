Former oldest living Kansan passes away at 112

Margaret Hollenshead passed away Friday, just days after her 112th birthday. She's seen here...
Margaret Hollenshead passed away Friday, just days after her 112th birthday. She's seen here celebrating her 109th birthday. (File photo)(WIBW)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Margaret B. Hollenshead, the former oldest living Kansan, passed away Friday at 112-years-old. She died six days after her birthday.

Hollenshead rang in her 112th birthday last week with a birthday party and parade in Chanute. At the birthday party, Hollenshead’s youngest daughter, Lynn Saylor, shared that she was always in awe of her mother.

“Would I have thought she would’ve lived to 112? No,” Saylor said. “But here she is. She’s hardheaded.”

Hollenshead was a lover of music, and was the longtime supervisor of music at Chanute Public Schools. She taught four generations of students.

Hollenshead was what’s known as a supercentenarian, meaning someone who has lived to be 110-years-old or older. In a study by the Boston University Medical Campus, it’s estimated that there is only one supercentenarian per 871,600 people in the world’s population.

She lived on this earth for over 40,800 days — through two world wars, Prohibition, the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, the civil rights movement, and other monumental world events.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Back to School
El Dorado schools lift lockdown after employee threats
Loves Travel Stop has proposed a truck stop at 21st and I-135 in Wichita.
Love’s Travel Stop seeks rezoning for north Wichita location
Micky Owens is in the Sedgwick County Jail, arrested in connection with the April 25 deadly...
SW Kansas man arrested for murder in S. Wichita deadly shooting
12 News
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says autistic teens found safe
When there’s heavy rainfall, a working sump pump is a must - if your house has one.
After rain, here’s how to check for water damage to your home

Latest News

Andover tornado
Community gathers to remember April 29 tornado
Andover tornado
Community gathers to remember April 29 tornado
police lights
1 killed in early morning shooting in NE Wichita
Sunny, breezy, dry and warmer
Warmer today, a bit breezy this afternoon