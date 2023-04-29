Former oldest living Kansan passes away at 112

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Margaret B. Hollenshead, the former oldest living Kansan, passed away Friday at 112-years-old. She died six days after her birthday.

Hollenshead rang in her 112th birthday last week with a birthday party and parade in Chanute. At the birthday party, Hollenshead’s youngest daughter, Lynn Saylor, shared that she was always in awe of her mother.

“Would I have thought she would’ve lived to 112? No,” Saylor said. “But here she is. She’s hardheaded.”

Hollenshead was a lover of music, and was the longtime supervisor of music at Chanute Public Schools. She taught four generations of students.

Hollenshead was what’s known as a supercentenarian, meaning someone who has lived to be 110-years-old or older. In a study by the Boston University Medical Campus, it’s estimated that there is only one supercentenarian per 871,600 people in the world’s population.

She lived on this earth for over 40,800 days — through two world wars, Prohibition, the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, the civil rights movement, and other monumental world events.

