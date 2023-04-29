Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say

By KGNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A Texas woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her two children unsupervised to go to the gym.

Laredo police arrested 25-year-old Ana Angeles Leon and charged her with child endangerment, KGNS reports.

On Thursday, authorities said they received a call from a concerned neighbor at around 9 p.m. that they were hearing cries coming from an apartment.

Officers arrived and located two kids, ages 5 and 8, home alone without adult supervision.

When police asked where their parents were, one of the children said their father was at work and their mother had just gone to the gym.

“Adults need to remember that it is against the law and it is a crime to leave children unattended, even if they think they’re asleep,” Jose Espinoza, with the Laredo Police Department, said. “Accidents can happen that can possibly lead to injuries of children if they are left alone.”

Leon was booked into the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School
El Dorado schools lift lockdown after employee threats
Loves Travel Stop has proposed a truck stop at 21st and I-135 in Wichita.
Love’s Travel Stop seeks rezoning for north Wichita location
Micky Owens is in the Sedgwick County Jail, arrested in connection with the April 25 deadly...
SW Kansas man arrested for murder in S. Wichita deadly shooting
12 News
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says autistic teens found safe
When there’s heavy rainfall, a working sump pump is a must - if your house has one.
After rain, here’s how to check for water damage to your home

Latest News

The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Details revealed about King Charles III’s coronation service
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and...
Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get $7.5 million payment