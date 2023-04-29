Sunny and mild Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild Sunday before it turns warmer into the week ahead.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds will be gusty over eastern Kansas.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s on Monday before temperatures turn warmer by the middle of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s starting on Wednesday with the warmer weather lasting through next weekend.

Rain chances will return into the week ahead with isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday night mainly over central and eastern Kansas.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again Thursday evening and into the night across the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 67

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 37

Mon: High: 69 Sunny.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 39 Sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 47 Partly cloudy and breezy; isolated overnight storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 58 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 76 Low: 55 Mostly cloudy.

