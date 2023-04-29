Warmer today, a bit breezy this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and dry weather in the forecast this weekend.

Despite a cold front moving through the state later today, temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 70s and clouds will be few and far between. Later today as the cold front passes winds will become gusty from the northwest. Gusts 25-35 mph will be common from late afternoon through sunset. No storms are in the forecast for the weekend; a big contrast to a year ago, when storms broke out across Kansas and an EF3 tornado hit Andover.

Chilly tonight with mostly clear skies and diminishing winds. Overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost will be possible across northern Kansas, however temperatures will remain above freezing. Slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday, but still breezy. Highs in the 60s.

Dry weather will persist through Wednesday with a slight chance of showers and rumbles Wednesday night. Another chance of scattered showers and storms on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 70s and 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 75

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 15-20; diminishing. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 68

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 38

Mon: High: 68 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 51 Partly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of storms overnight.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; slight chance of storms.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 52 Partly cloudy.

