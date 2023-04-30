Breezy and mild Sunday- warming trend this week

Highs in the 60s today and Monday, 70s and 80s by midweek
Mild today- gusty northwest winds
Mild today- gusty northwest winds
By Dean Jones
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly start to our Sunday morning across Kansas, temperatures will warm into the 60s by afternoon with a mix of high clouds and sunshine.

The biggest weather concern for the last day of April will be the gusty northwest winds. Gusts of 30-35 mph will be possible from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. and will diminish through the evening and overnight. It will be cooler today, but seasonable with highs in the 60s statewide. Less wind on Monday with similar temperatures across the state. Highs in the 60s to near 70. A warming trend is in the forecast this week with highs climbing into the 70s and 80s by midweek and continuing through next weekend.

Several weather disturbances take aim on Kansas Wednesday through the next weekend. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible with the best chance of scattered showers and storms coming on Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 67

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 15-20; diminishing. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, less wind. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 69

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 40

Tue: High: 73 Sunny.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 45 Partly cloudy and breezy; isolated overnight storms.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 58 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

