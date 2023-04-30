Chiefs make four selections on Day 3 of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the 2023 NFL Draft with four Day 3 selections, ending the weekend by making one selection in each of the seven rounds.

The Chiefs drafted Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner with the 119th overall pick in the fourth round. He started 48 games during his time with the Hokies, finished with 314 career tackles, the 10th most in school history. He added 23 pass defenses, 21 TFLs and 7.5 sacks. He also forced turnovers with four forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Conner has played at every level of the secondary and should help fill a void left by the departure of Juan Thornhill at safety and help on special teams, where he logged 802 career snaps.

“I take so much pride in special teams. It’s how I [made] my name [for myself] at Virginia Tech. My freshman year, I came in and was [a four-phase player] on special teams. I didn’t redshirt,” Conner said. “I was always that guy to get those special teams honors. I take it very seriously. Even outside of my freshman year, that was always a part of my career – flying down and making those big plays on special teams. I’ll definitely carry that with me.”

In the fifth round, the Chiefs added Stephen F. Austin pass rusher BJ Thompson. He was selected with the No. 166 overall pick.

The 24-year-old measures in a 6-6 and 243 pounds.

“Speed. I was blessed with great athletic ability, so I’m always going to try and use my speed to bend around the edge,” he said.

Thompson recorded 33.5 TFLs, 24.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and five passes defensed in 52 career games between Baylor and Stephen F. Austin.

The Chiefs stayed on the defensive line in the sixth round, selecting Texas D-tackle Keondre Coburn with the No. 194 pick.

The 330-pounder was named second-team All-Big 12 last year as a nose tackle.

Kansas City added a fourth defender on the day with Ball State cornerback Nic Jones at the No. 250 pick. He was a second-team All-MAC product with 14 passes defended and two interceptions.

They join Kansas City’s first three selections: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah; SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice; and Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

