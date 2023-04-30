Mild Monday, warmer later this week

Highs in the 60s Monday
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be mild again Monday before it turns warmer later this week as storm chances return.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible over central and northern Kansas.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to near 70. The winds will be lighter compared to Sunday.

More frost will be possible again over northern Kansas Tuesday morning, then it will be a warmer afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday with 80s on Thursday. The warmer weather will continue through next weekend.

Storm chances will return to Kansas Wednesday night with isolated activity possible starting over northwest Kansas and then spreading east across the state later in the night.

Storms will linger Thursday morning over eastern Kansas before activity redevelops during the late afternoon and evening across the state.

With both rounds of storms, isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out, but the overall chance will remain low.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 69

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 40

Tue: High: 73 Sunny.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 44 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 55 Scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 59 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 58 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

