Shocker Softball clinches outright AAC title

Wichita State's softball team celebrates after a win at Tulsa to clinch the AAC championship
Wichita State's softball team celebrates after a win at Tulsa to clinch the AAC championship(WSU Athletics)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Release) - No. 19 Wichita State scored both of its runs in the sixth inning to complete the come-from-behind win at Tulsa, 2-1, Sunday afternoon.

Wichita State (43-8, 16-2) recorded its fourth series sweep of the season and won the 2023 American Athletic Conference regular season title outright. Wichita State heads into the final regular season contest at KU riding a 7-game win streak.

The Shockers finished the day with only five hits, all coming in the sixth inning. Sydney McKinney, Addison Barnard, Lauren Lucas, Lauren Mills and Krystin Nelson were the only Shockers to register a hit.

Wichita State used three pitchers in the win with Lauren Howell (18-2) recording the win in 3.0 innings of shutout relief, allowing just one hit. Alison Cooper surrendered five hits to go with three strikeouts and no runs. Alex Aguilar made the start, but only made it through an inning.

Behind three singles, Tulsa grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and for much of the game that lone run looked like it might be enough.

After being no-hit into the top of the sixth, Wichita State finally broke through. The Shockers scored two runs to grab a 2-1 lead behind five hits in the frame. McKinney and Barnard laid down back-to-back bunt singles to bring Lucas up in an RBI opportunity. The Shockers’ leading run producer delivered with an RBI single to center in front of the diving center fielder to tie the game. With two outs, Mills produced the go-ahead run on another RBI single to center.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

