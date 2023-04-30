Wichita man killed after police chase ends in crash
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was killed Saturday night after a police chase on I-35 in Lyon County ended in a crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.
The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. while 22-year-old Adonis Dailey was trying to evade a KHP trooper. At some point in the chase, Dailey ran his car into the back end of a semi truck, KHP said. His car then hit the median barrier multiple times.
His passenger, 27-year-old Kejuan Shugart, was killed in the crash, KHP said.
Dailey was seriously injured. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
