Wichita man killed after police chase ends in crash

A Wichita man was killed Saturday night after a police chase on I-35 ended in a crash, the...
A Wichita man was killed Saturday night after a police chase on I-35 ended in a crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.(Phil Anderson)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was killed Saturday night after a police chase on I-35 in Lyon County ended in a crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. while 22-year-old Adonis Dailey was trying to evade a KHP trooper. At some point in the chase, Dailey ran his car into the back end of a semi truck, KHP said. His car then hit the median barrier multiple times.

His passenger, 27-year-old Kejuan Shugart, was killed in the crash, KHP said.

Dailey was seriously injured. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and...
Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get $7.5 million payment
police lights
1 killed in early morning shooting in NE Wichita
Margaret Hollenshead passed away Friday, just days after her 112th birthday. She's seen here...
Former oldest living Kansan passes away at 112
Micky Owens is in the Sedgwick County Jail, arrested in connection with the April 25 deadly...
SW Kansas man arrested for murder in S. Wichita deadly shooting
Andover tornado
Community gathers to remember April 29 tornado

Latest News

Mild today- gusty northwest winds
Breezy and mild Sunday- warming trend this week
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and...
Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get $7.5 million payment
Margaret Hollenshead passed away Friday, just days after her 112th birthday. She's seen here...
Former oldest living Kansan passes away at 112
Andover tornado
Community gathers to remember April 29 tornado