Wichita man killed after police chase ends in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was killed Saturday night after a police chase on I-35 in Lyon County ended in a crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. while 22-year-old Adonis Dailey was trying to evade a KHP trooper. At some point in the chase, Dailey ran his car into the back end of a semi truck, KHP said. His car then hit the median barrier multiple times.

His passenger, 27-year-old Kejuan Shugart, was killed in the crash, KHP said.

Dailey was seriously injured. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

