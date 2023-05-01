Beautiful Spring weather today ahead of storm chances midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says bundle up this morning as it’s a chilly start to the day with wake-up temperatures into the 30s and 40s around the state. High pressure builds in this afternoon allowing for plentiful sunshine, light winds, and warming temperatures statewide. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s.

After a cool weekend with below normal highs, we will see a warming trend this week with highs getting back to being above average into the upper 70s and even the return of the 80s by late week!

Over the next couple of days, we will be under the influence of high pressure keeping our weather pattern fairly quiet. On Wednesday night, a storm system will track in bringing the chance of isolated storms to western Ks. This storm system will slide east bringing widespread shower/storm chances to central and eastern Ks throughout the day Thursday. At this time, the overall severe weather risk appears low and mainly just a rainmaker for Kansas.

We will dry out Friday but another potential storm system swings into the state over the weekend bringing more chances of rain/storms Saturday for central and eastern Ks.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 70

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-10. High: 73

Wed: High: 76 Low: 44 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 59 Scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 58 Partly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 56 Partly cloudy.

