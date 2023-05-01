City of Wichita moves to dismiss federal lawsuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has filed to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by three former deputy chiefs in the Wichita Police Department.

Their suit claims inappropriate relationships between city manager Bob Layton, former human relations director Chris Bezruki and the police union. The lawsuit also says that the three officers, Wanda Givens, Chet Pinkston and Jose Salcido were scapegoats in the investigation into racist and sexist text messages sent by some WPD officers and that the City covered up police and internal investigations.

The officers are seeking $2.4 million in damages. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 has also moved to dismiss the suit.

The lawsuit was filed in February. Afterward, James Thompson, an attorney for the deputy chiefs, said, “They hope that through the process of litigation that some of that information will be released and they will be vindicated.”

