City of Wichita moves to dismiss federal lawsuit

bob layton
bob layton
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita has filed to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by three former deputy chiefs in the Wichita Police Department.

Their suit claims inappropriate relationships between city manager Bob Layton, former human relations director Chris Bezruki and the police union. The lawsuit also says that the three officers, Wanda Givens, Chet Pinkston and Jose Salcido were scapegoats in the investigation into racist and sexist text messages sent by some WPD officers and that the City covered up police and internal investigations.

The officers are seeking $2.4 million in damages. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 has also moved to dismiss the suit.

The lawsuit was filed in February. Afterward, James Thompson, an attorney for the deputy chiefs, said, “They hope that through the process of litigation that some of that information will be released and they will be vindicated.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Wichita man was killed Saturday night after a police chase on I-35 ended in a crash, the...
Wichita man killed after KHP chase ends in crash
police lights
Arrest made in Saturday shooting in NE Wichita
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and...
Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get $7.5 million payment
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk

Latest News

One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Elderly couple injured in Andover house fire
First “Tour de Wichita” raises money for local non-profits
First "Tour de Wichita" raises money for local non-profits
Tour de Wichita
First “Tour de Wichita” raises money for local non-profits
Farmers across Kansas are hoping for rainfall before wheat harvest
Farmers across Kansas are hoping for rainfall before wheat harvest