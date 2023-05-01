County Commission weighing use of airplane for Sheriff’s Office

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission will vote this week on whether to purchase an airplane for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The vote will take place at the commission meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The county’s recommended action, according to the meeting agenda, is to approve the contract and approve a transfer of budget authority from the Operating Reserve to the Sheriff’s Fleet budget.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com