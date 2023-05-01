Farmers across Kansas are hoping for rainfall before wheat harvest

With the ongoing drought concerns across Kansas, many farmers in Cowley County are hoping for rainfall before June’s harvest.
By Joe Baker
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - With the ongoing drought concerns across Kansas, many farmers in Cowley County are hoping for rainfall before June’s harvest.

“I’m 70 years old and it’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Victor Bogner, a farmer in Cowley County.

Farmers in south central Kansas said the recent rainfall was nice, but not enough.

“Had about an inch, you know an inch and a quarter,” said Bogner. “It was just too late you know, it was dry for too long.”

“Its too little too late for a bumper crop,” Brian Thiel, a farmer in Cowley County, said. “There will be some wheat that is average at best, that will be the best wheat in the area. Average.”

Brian said his neighbor’s wheat field was sprayed, because insurance said it wasn’t going to cover cutting costs. Brian also said that farmers who own cattle are also being impacted.

“We’ve got a neighbor here that the last two weeks he has sold all of his cows, because there is no grass and no water to drink,” Thiel said.

