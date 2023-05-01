First “Tour de Wichita” raises money for local non-profits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita hosted its first “Tour de Wichita” Sunday. The bike race was a fundraiser for two non-profit organizations, Bike Walk Wichita and Great Plains Diabetes.

Organizers of the event worked with the city to make it happen.

“To help prepare the route, the city went and repainted the bike lanes and the stripes. They filled in some potholes for us and they made sure the streets were swept off,” said Matt Thibault, an organizer of Tour de Wichita.

Organizers said more than 500 people signed up for the event.

“It is an absolute blessing to have 500 people turn out on a Sunday afternoon to support two great organizations,” said Belinda Childs, the Executive Director of Great Plains Diabetes.

The Tour de Wichita consisted of a 15-mile bike ride throughout Wichita. Participants also got the opportunity to take a two-mile walk through the art and architecture of the downtown area.

However, one challenge for bike riders might’ve been the Kansas wind.

“Yeah, it was a little windy. On our way back, we had the wind to our backs. It was just wonderful,” said Jason Havely, a participant of Tour de Wichita.

Organizers and participants said they’re appreciative of the community’s support.

“It’s something that I think solidifies the community here in Wichita. It’s great for Wichita’s local community and people from all around the local area. It makes me have a lot of pride right now in Wichita,” said Havely.

