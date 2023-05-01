Hit/miss storm chances may not be far off

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet start to the week should carry over into Tuesday for Kansas with mild temperatures and rather light winds. Chances for storms won’t be increasing until the middle of the week at the earliest.

Low temperatures will be rather chilly and there is some concern of frost for northern Kansas early Tuesday. The sky will be clear not just in the morning but for most of the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s with light winds continuing for most of the state.

A few showers or storms may pop up in southwest Kansas late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, but they will be extremely hit and miss. While most of the day on Wednesday will be free of any rain, chances will be back heading into the night for central and eastern Kansas. More humidity will be on the way, and that could be enough to set off some rain and thunder.

More storms are possible Thursday, especially for central and eastern Kansas. A few hail and wind events look possible for south central Kansas, but a widespread severe weather event looks unlikely for Kansas at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 73

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds late. Light winds. Low: 43.

Wed: High: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight storm chances.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 52 Decreasing clouds; evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 59 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 60 Becoming partly cloudy; evening storms.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

