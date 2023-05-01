KU alumni team among 16 scheduled for TBT Wichita Super Regional

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officials from The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team summer tournament in which the winner receives $1 million, said Monday that the Wichita regional will expand to 16 teams this year and be called a Super Regional.

One of the teams coming to Wichita is a team of University of Kansas Alumni called Mass Street. The Aftershocks, Wichita State’s alumni team, won the eight-team regional last year at Koch Arena.

KU hasn’t had an alumni team participate in TBT since 2019, when its Self Made team lost in the first round in Wichita.

Mass Street announced its first four team members on Monday: Tyshawn Taylor and Keith Langford are scheduled to play in the tournament, while twins Markieff and Marcus Morris will coach.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com