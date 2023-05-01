Overland Park teen found dead at KU sorority house

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department identified a University of Kansas student found dead inside a KU sorority house as 19-year-old Piper Alexis Carter, of Overland Park.

The circumstances surrounding Carter’s death remain under investigation.

“Our investigation has revealed no indication of foul play, and we are awaiting the coroner’s findings on the cause of death. We have heard speculation and rumors from some in the community about what may have caused this young person’s death, but any claims to know the cause of death are based in speculation, and not fact, until the coroner has completed their investigation,” the Lawrence PD said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com