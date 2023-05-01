Stolen tiny house recovered in Hamilton Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tiny house stolen from Colorado was recovered in Coolidge, a Hamilton County town in far western Kansas, on Sunday.

Just after 8 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was told by Colorado authorities that the home was possibly headed to Coolidge. It was recovered at Socular Grain in Coolidge.

Three men were attempting to install lights on the tiny house and were arrested for possession of stolen property.

Authorities also recovered a stolen trailer and Bobcat.

