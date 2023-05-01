Union pushing for new deal as potential for strike looms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Contract negotiations between Spirit AeroSystems and the local machinists union are underway with workers for Wichita’s largest private employer calling for a new deal.

After a strike sanction vote passed in March, the union, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local Lodge 839 in Wichita, can strike if its members choose.

The last contact signed between Spirit and the Machinists Union was 13 years ago. That contract was extended due to the pandemic in 2020, but now the union is asking for a new agreement.

“This contract is one of the biggest for the state and could potentially change the lives of over 7,000 employees of Spirit AeroSystems, not to mention the community itself. Changing lives is one of the things we stand for, and changing the culture is what we do. This company has had 13 years to tell the employees how important they are. Now it’s time to show us. We want a more than deserved fair contract for the next three years,” aid Cornell Beard, Directing Business Representative for IAM District 70.

Outside local Lodge 839 on a digital sign, the word “respect” flashes in all capital letters. It’s the union’s message to Spirit as negotiations begin.

“Aerospace needs to grow, and they need the labor. And the union workers are dealing with some real issues of inflation and routing their power, and they just need to negotiate it out,” Wichita State University said Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research Jeremy Hill.

With Spirit AeroSystems having one of the area’s largest workforces, if a strike happens, Hill said this could significantly impact the city.

“If they strike for a whole week, which is unlikely, that would take about $45 million of direct dollars out of the economy,” Hill said. “Because of that, you’re going to have an additional $10 million of other lost output from other firms locally.”

With negotiations underway, Spirit also provided a statement, recognizing the union’s desire for a new deal.

“As we begin in good faith, our goal is to reward our IAM-represented employees with a competitive contract as we meet the increased demands from our customers,” the company said.

The current contract expires at the end of the day on June 23.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com