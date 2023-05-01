Wichita State says systems will restore Tuesday after attempted hacking

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State officials said the school disconnected several systems to isolate an unauthorized attempt by a third party to access the school’s systems over the weekend. The school said most of the University system access has been restored and there has been no indication that any of WSU’s secure data or information has been compromised. WSU will continue to engage its security protocols in restoring full availability of all networks and systems.

WSU anticipates restoration of all networks and major systems by Tuesday. but notes that these incidents often create residual issues and future interruptions may occur. WSU said it devotes the necessary resources to its digital infrastructure to guard against unauthorized access.

